Water cascades down Las Vegas Strip as powerful storm batters Nevada

This is the moment water cascades through the Las Vegas Strip as heavy rain and storms battered southern Nevada and left thousands of people without power.

Parts of the famous Strip were turned into rushing rapids, as this footage, taken by Jason Pittman, shows.

At least one person died after the heavy storms hit Las Vegas at the weekend leading to a large-scale response from the emergency services.

The victim is believed to have drowned after being swept away by the flood waters.