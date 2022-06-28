Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Mark Meadows, who was the White House Chief of Staff during Donald Trump’s administration, said the former president defended January 6 rioters who were chanting “hang Mike Pence.”

On the day of the Capitol riot, several Trump supporters in the crowd were captured on video chanting “hang Mike Pence” after the former vice president refused to illegally attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

