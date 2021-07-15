Priyanka Chopra chose not to clap Prince William and Kate Middleton as they entered the royal box at Wimbledon on Saturday, a decision which has led royal fans to speculate that the actress purposely ignored the pair in support of Meghan Markle. The couple arrived to watch the Women's Singles Final, to applause from those around them.

However, in a video circulating online, Chopra chose to adjust her scarf and look away from the pair, who sat two rows in front of her.