Virgin Media fibre broadband deals

Virgin Media fibre refers to all Virgin Media’s full fibre, or FTTP, packages. As Virgin Media is the only major broadband provider in the UK that uses its own network and infrastructure to deliver internet to homes and businesses, its full fibre deals have been faster, and around for longer, than most. However, its network still doesn’t cover the whole country, so be sure to compare broadband deals for your postcode first.

What fibre packages does Virgin Media offer?

Virgin Media currently offers six levels of full-fibre broadband, ranging from 54Mbps up to a market-leading 1,130Mbps. Prices currently range from £25 to £41 per month on broadband-only packages, while several TV and mobile bundles are also available.

Essential and Essential Plus

These deals are Virgin Media’s entry-level broadband package, but unlike most other providers’ baseline deals, these are not asymmetric digital subscriber line, or ADSL, connections. These fibre deals provide average download speeds of either 15Mbps or 54Mbps. These speeds should suffice for medium-sized households. However, it’s important to note that these are broadband social tariffs – priced at £12.50 and £20 – and are only available for low-income families.

M125 Fibre Broadband

Virgin Media’s next-best package provides impressive average download speeds of 132Mbps and upload speeds of 20Mbps. These speeds should be enough for households of around four internet users who like to stream or play online games simultaneously.

M250 Fibre Broadband

Offering average download speeds of 264Mbps and an upload speed of 25Mbps, this ultrafast broadband package will provide enough speed for a large household of up to 10 internet users.

M350 Fibre Broadband

This package offers average download speeds of 362Mbps and upload speeds of 35Mbps. This package will support large households of heavy internet users – those who regularly download and play online games or stream HD or 4K content.

M500 Fibre Broadband

Virgin Media’s fastest fibre connection before entering gigabit territory, this package offers average download speeds of 516Mbps and upload speeds of 52Mbps. This deal should be suitable for even the largest households of heavy internet users.

Gig1

This is currently Virgin Media’s fastest broadband package, offering market-leading average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, while its average upload speeds of 104Mbps aren’t too shabby either. With these sorts of speeds, nobody in your household should ever experience slow or jittery internet, whether they’re streaming, video calling or gaming, no matter how big your family is.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Virgin’s upload speeds tend to be slower than its competitors. TalkTalk’s most basic fibre-optic package promises upload speeds of 9.5Mbps, whereas Virgin’s is only 5Mbps. This isn’t a dealbreaker for most, but if you upload a lot of content, such as long videos, then it’s worth considering your options.

Price: How do Virgin Media fibre deals compare to alternatives?

Virgin Media M125 alternatives

Virgin Media’s M125 Fibre Broadband Only deal is currently £26 per month, but for just a bit more you could get almost five times those speeds (522Mbps) with Hyperoptic’s Fast 500Mbps Broadband + Phone package, if you’re lucky enough to live in an area the provider serves.

If you’re happy with around 175Mbps download speeds, consider KCOM’s Full Fibre 175 deal, which, at £19.99, comes in at less than Virgin Media’s package. Again, you’ll have to be lucky to be served by KCOM, as it currently only offers broadband in Hull and surrounding areas.

Deal Average download speed Monthly cost Virgin Media M125 132Mbps £26 Hyperoptic Fast 500Mbps Broadband + Phone 522Mbps £33 KCOM Full Fibre 175 175Mbps £19.99

Virgin Media M250 alternatives

Virgin Media’s M250 Fibre Broadband Only package will currently cost you £29 per month, but you could choose Vodafone’s Ultrafast 200 deal (£30 per month).

Deal Average download speed Monthly cost Virgin Media M250 264Mbps £29 Vodafone Ultrafast 200 200Mbps £30

Virgin Media M350 alternatives

While Virgin Media’s M350 Fibre Broadband Only package will set you back £33 per month. If you’re not after higher speeds, however, and just want better value for your money, consider Gigaclear’s Ultrafast 400 with Smart WiFi package, which currently offers 400Mbps download speeds for just £24 per month. However, you’ll need to be in a rural area that’s covered by Gigaclear to be eligible.

Deal Average download speed Monthly cost Virgin Media M350 362Mbps £33 Gigaclear Ultrafast 400 with Smart WiFi 400Mbps £24

Virgin Media M500 alternatives

Virgin Media’s M500 Fibre Broadband Only currently costs £33 per month. If you’re happy around the 500Mbps mark, take a look at Hyperoptic’s Fast 500Mbps Broadband Only deal, which offers 522Mbps download speeds for the same price. What’s more, this is on a rolling, monthly contract, which is great for flexibility, as it allows you to switch providers without penalty whenever you wish.

Deal Average download speed Monthly cost Virgin Media M500 516Mbps £33 Hyperoptic Fast 500Mbps Broadband Only 522Mbps £33

Virgin Media Gig1 alternatives

Virgin Media’s Gig1 Fibre Broadband Only is only slightly more expensive than the M500 package, costing just £41 per month, so it’s great value for money.

In terms of speed, you won’t find anything that can currently match those of Virgin Media’s Gig1 deal, but the closest you can get is 920Mbps from Community Fibre’s 1Gbps Fibre Broadband deal, which currently costs a remarkably cheap £32 per month – if you’re lucky enough to be in an area served by them. The closest national provider is TalkTalk, which offers 900Mbps for £45 per month.

Deal Average download speed Monthly cost Virgin Media Gig1 1,130Mbps £41 Community Fibre 1 Gbps Fibre Broadband 920Mbps £32 TalkTalk Full Fibre 900 900Mbps £45