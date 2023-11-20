Andrew Tate questioned on ‘serious crimes’ in Piers Morgan interview tonight - Live
The two-part interview is due to air this evening on TalkTV
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is set to be questioned on allegations of rape and human trafficking in a new interview with Piers Morgan.
Both he and his brother Tristan are currently awaiting trial in Romania on allegations of forming a criminal gang to exploit women, which they both deny.
They will appear in the first of two episodes on TalkTV this evening, with news of the interview dividing opinion, with many calling for a boycott of the show and criticising the broadcaster for offering the brothers “a platform’.
In a 40-second clip released on social media site X, Tate can be seen denying that he is a “fantasist” and claims that he was the victim of a “Matrix attack”, before angrily responding: “I was coerced into this interview!”.
Morgan last interviewed the former kickboxer in December 2022, just eight days before Tate was arrested, in which he affirmed his belief that women were “given” to their husbands in marriage.
Tate first gained notoriety during the 2016 season of Big Brother in the UK, since then he has amassed a fanbase of young boys and men by styling himself as an alpha male lifestyle coach on social media.
Full trailer from Piers Morgan Uncensored ahead of tonight’s show
In a social media post, Piers Morgan shared a 40-second trailer of his interview with controversial influencer Andrew Tate.
He can be seen denying that he is a “fantasist” while also discussing Covid-19 vaccinations and accusing Mr Morgan of “coercing” him onto the show.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of Andrew Tate’s interview with TalkTV host Piers Morgan.
The two-part interview with the controversial influencer and his brother Tristan is expected to air at 8pm on Tuesday evening.
