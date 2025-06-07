Meghan shares video of family trip to Disneyland for Lili’s fourth birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has shared another intimate video of the family celebrating Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday at Disneyland.

The post on Instagram showed the family enjoying rides at the California attraction, drawing comparisons with Harry’s childhood trip to Florida’s Walt Disney World with Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1993.

The montage also features a clip of Archie, six, and Lili meeting Disney princess Elsa, from the film Frozen.

Meghan wears a Minnie Mouse hat in some of the snaps featured in the video, while another image shows a two-tier Little Mermaid-themed birthday cake for Lili.

The duchess captioned the video: “Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!”

The footage was reminiscent of photos taken of the duke when he was eight and his mother Diana took him and William to Walt Disney World.

At the time, the royal siblings were photographed sitting at the front of a log on the Splash Mountain ride, with adults from their mother’s entourage behind them and Diana seated at the back.

Meghan’s post follows a number of family shots over recent days to mark Lili’s birthday.

In one, she posted a throwback video of herself twerking in a bid to bring on labour while pregnant with the princess, while another post featured a black and white snap of herself cuddling Lili.

In another post, she described how Lili’s relationship with Harry was “the sweetest bond to watch unfold”.

She shared two photos of the princess with her father the duke, adding: “Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!”

Lili – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s youngest child – was born on June 4 2021 and was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lilibet is named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.