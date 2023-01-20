Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A veteran of mixed martial arts will take on a rising contender in the main event of UFC 283 this weekend, as Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill clash to crown a new light-heavyweight champion.

At 42, Teixeira became the second-oldest UFC champion ever when he won the belt in 2021. But the Brazilian, now 43, lost the gold next time out, as he was submitted by Jiri Prochazka, who later vacated the title due to injury.

With the vacant strap on the line last month, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw, leading the UFC to move on to this match-up between American Hill and Teixeira, who will fight in front of a home crowd here.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will become the first fighters to face each other four times in the UFC, as they unify the flyweight titles.

Figueiredo retained the flyweight gold against Moreno with a draw in 2020, before losing it to the Mexican in their rematch the following year. In the pair’s trilogy bout 12 months ago, Figueiredo regained the strap, before Moreno became interim champion last summer to set up a fourth clash with the Brazilian. Here’s all you need to know:

When is it?

UFC 283 is scheduled to take place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday 21 January.

The early prelims will start at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 22 January (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card then takes place at 3am GMT on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Teixeira – 10/11; Hill – 5/6

Figueiredo – 4/5; Moreno –20/21

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Jamahal Hill is on a win streak of three straight knockouts (Zuffa LLC)

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill (vacant light-heavyweight title)

Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs Brandon Moreno (IC) 4 (flyweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny (welterweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs Ihor Potieria (light-heavyweight)

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Thiago Moises vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez (welterweight)

Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann (bantamweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney (lightweight)

Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn (women’s featherweight)

Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)