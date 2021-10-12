A group of Insulate Britain protesters burned court orders banning road-blocking protests outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning.

The High Court has extended the injunctions until the end of next month, as members of the Extinction Rebellion offshoot continue to block major roads.

The M25 and the M4 have been disrupted multiple times since 13 September.

"Yes, we are causing inconvenience, we apologise for that. But it's what's coming down the road," Biff Whipster, of Insulate Britain said.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.