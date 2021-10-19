Footage shows the moment an Insulate Britain protester is tied to a railing with their own banner by an angry driver as climate protests continue.

Video shared by the climate activists shows furious motorists dragging the protesters off the road with one man using their own banner to tie them to the railings.

The activists have written to Boris Johnson urging him to use the Cop26 summit to take action on climate change.

They urged him to “do the right thing, so we can be secure in the knowledge that our government did everything it could to protect and defend our country”.