Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked Old Kent Road in south London on Tuesday, 6 December, by staging a slow march.

Members of the group shuffled along the road carrying orange banners as police walked alongside them.

Traffic was delayed as the demonstrators obstructed the road at the Bricklayers Arms roundabout.

The action follows a month of protests in October, which saw activists sit down in busy roads, calling on the government to halt all new fossil fuel licenses and consents.

Tuesday’s protest appeared to show a change of tactics, with supporters walking slowly rather than stopping traffic altogether.

Sign up for our newsletters.