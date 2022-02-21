Large predatory fish are benefiting from shrinking sea ice in the Arctic, according to new research.

Atlantic cod and squid, which have large eyes, have invaded as sunlight penetrates previously darkened waters.

They are also providing a food source for mammals. Seals and walruses can dive more than 500 metres.

Co author Dr Hauke Flores, a biologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute, Bremerhaven, said: “The availability of small and even some larger fish in the Atlantic water layer could explain why seals, walrus and polar bear can be found even at the North Pole.”

