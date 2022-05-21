A second osprey chick has hatched at a Scottish wildlife reserve, helping to secure the future of a species which was once extinct in Britain.

On Friday (20 May), a crack appeared on an egg in a nest at Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve in Perthshire and by the early hours of the following morning, a baby chick had emerged.

Ospreys were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th century until the 1960s, when numbers began to recover.

