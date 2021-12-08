Storm Barra caused huge waves to crash against a lighthouse on the coast of Ireland, as the extreme weather created rough conditions close to sea.

The footage, shared by the RNLI, shows the “beautiful but treacherous” scene at Kinsale, with the charity sharing a warning to viewers to stay away from coastal areas as the sea “remains highly unpredictable”.

Strong winds, heavy rain and snow from Storm Barra continues to batter Ireland, with widespread power cuts and flooding felt across the island.

