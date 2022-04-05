New UN report urges rapid action on climate change

A new UN report has been released, warning that countries must make substantial reductions in their use of fossil foils in order to tackle the climate crisis.Immediate cuts in emissions and a switch to renewable energy must be implemented to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and limit temperature rises to 1.5C or under 2C, the report said."[The report] is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.