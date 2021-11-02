Boris Johnson has pledged over $12bn dollars to “forest and climate action” during a speech at Cop26.

The prime minister confirmed that it is the biggest collectitve commitment of public funds in history.

“A new global forest finance pledge of over... wait for it... of over 12 billion dollars,” Mr Johnson said to applause.

“Let’s end this great global chainsaw massacre by making conservation do what we know it can do - that is deliver long-term sustainable jobs and growth as well.”

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter.