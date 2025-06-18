Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:37
Danny Boyle: Covid pandemic had ‘inevitable’ influence on new film 28 Years Later
Danny Boyle says it was inevitable the Covid-19 pandemic would shape his latest film, 28 Years Later, which premiered in London on Wednesday (18 June).
The post-apocalyptic horror, directed by Boyle, is a direct sequel to 28 Days Later (2002), set nearly 30 years after the rage virus outbreak. It stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.
“Even if you're not intentionally including it in a specific way, it definitely influences what you are doing, and some of the behaviour patterns,” Boyle told The Independent.
“It's inevitable, really, because of what we all went through,” he said.
“The way we all reacted to Covid initially… We all hid and put masks on and gloves and disinfected everything. You can't live like that for very long.”
He likened the pandemic to the film, adding, “After 28 years, you would take enormous risks, you know, because you think you could.”
Up next
12:25
Sam Ryder on heartbreak and the healing power of music
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
14:11
Why Matheus Cunha is Man United’s best signing in years
12:18
The real reason Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong
30:24
Making a Premier League team of the season that actually works
16:08
The Newcastle tactics that proved Eddie Howe is an elite manager
05:35
How to escape the crowds on an Italy holiday
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:30
Watch Sam Ryder’s brilliant pared-back performance of single ‘OH OK’
07:54
Watch rising star Annie DiRusso’s electrifying pared-back session
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
17:05
Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
01:30
Suspected gang members terrorize Colorado apartment complex
00:42
Trump threatens to withhold funds from California wildfire victims
02:46
Hegseth refuses to say if Loomer was consulted on general’s firing
01:03