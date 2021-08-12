Selma Blair has opened up about her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the trailer for her upcoming documentary.

The Legally Blonde actress, who publicly shared her diagnosis with MS in October 2018, after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease a few months prior, offers insight into her health struggles in the upcoming Discovery+ documentary Introducing, Selma Blair.

In the trailer, Blair's nine-year-old son Arthur Saint Bleick was filmed shaving his mother's hair in between hospital visits.

"I'm sick to death," the actress says in one heart-wrenching moment before admitting she was “told to make plans for dying”.