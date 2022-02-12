Arnold Schwarzenegger says being grandfather is ‘the easiest thing’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has opened up about his family life, detailing how being a grandfather is one of the “easiest things” he’s had to do.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 10, Schwarzenegger discussed how he has another grandchild on the way, as his daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger is currently pregnant.

Along with this soon-to-be baby, Katherine and her husband, Chris Pratt, have a one-year-old daughter, Lyla.

And for the Terminator star, being a grandad has been a real treat.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here