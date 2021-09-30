Dame Barbara Windsor’s windower will run the Virgin Money London Marathon in her memory on Sunday to support the work of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Scott Mitchell, who married the beloved actress in 2000, will be raising money for the charity after being made an ambassador of the charity in August.

Mr Mitchell previously took the event on in April 2019 to raise funds for Dementia Revolution, a campaign from Alzheimer’s Research UK and Alzheimer’s Society and the official charity of the event that year.

EastEnders star Dame Barbara died in December aged 83, six years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.