Batman’s trusty sidekick Robin comes out as bisexual in a new installment of ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ as the Tim Drake version of the character accepts a date with a man who he swooped in to save.

The DC Comics hero teased his LGBTQ status with male character Bernard Dowd after the caped crusader saved him during a brawl with thugs leading to a ‘lightbulb moment’.

The comic issue ends on a cliffhanger as Bernard asks Robin out for a date to which he replies with “Yeah, yeah, I think I want that”.

Fans have taken to social media to welcome the revelation.