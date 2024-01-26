The Traitors’ Paul reveals moment he ‘flipped a switch’ during show

The Traitors star Paul Gorton has revealed the moment he "flipped a switch" during his appearance on the hit BBC show.

The business manager, 36, was dubbed the series' "supervillain" for his deceit of his fellow competitors - until he was banished at the round table by a fellow traitor.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Friday (26 January) about the moment Claudia Winkleman selected him as a traitor, he said: "It wasn't a tap. It was like a pinch. It was like a proper, here you go type of thing. And it just flipped a switch in me."