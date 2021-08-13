Benedict Cumberbatch has lead tributes to his ‘Sherlock’ co-star, Una Stubbs, following her death at the age of 84.

The actress died at her home in Edinburgh, Scotland on Thursday after several months of ill health with co-star Cumberbatch calling her “a wonderful, talented, stylish, gentle, joyous and honest friend”.

In a statement to the PA News agency, the ‘Doctor Strange’ actor said: “She lit up the room and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her, but she will be remembered forever with fondness and love.”

The much-loved actress was also known for EastEnders and Worzel Gummidge.