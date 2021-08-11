Beyoncé graces the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar and has teased the follow-up to her 2016’s critically acclaimed ‘Lemonade’ album.

The ‘Single Ladies’ hitmaker revealed she has been hard at work in the studio and admitted new music is coming revealing “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half”.

Teasing the new album to Harper’s Bazaar the star revealed “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again”.