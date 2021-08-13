Britney Spears’ father steps down from conservatorship, citing “unjustified attacks”

Britney Spears' father, Jamie, has agreed to step down as her conservator following months of public pressure, according to court documents obtained by CNN on Thursday. A fan movement, titled #FreeBritney, has been calling for an end to the agreement, which has controlled Spears' life and finances since 2008. The "...Baby One More Time" singer has previously described the conservatorship as "abusive".

According to TMZ, the legal response states that Mr Spears has been "the unremitting target of unjustified attacks" and that he intends to work "to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator".