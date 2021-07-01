Britney Spears’ request to remove father from conservatorship rejected by judge

Britney Spears’ request to remove her dad from her “abusive” conservatorship has been rejected by a judge. The “...Baby One More Time” singer said the 2008 arrangement - which put Jamie Spears in control of her personal and business affairs - has left her feeling “traumatised”.

She said: “I can’t sleep ... and I’m depressed. I cry every day.” Spears also testified that an intrauterine device (IUD) was used to stop her from having more children. While the judgment does not respond to these allegations, it states that Mr Spears will be a co-conservator alongside a trust approved by Britney.