The Weeknd has revealed that two songs from Britney Spears have inspired his fifth studio album, which the artist has said "is pretty much done". The news comes after the "Blinding Lights" singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared a list of songs which have influenced the record on his Apple Music show, Memento Mori.

While the title of the album - which is the follow-up to 2020's After Hours - remains unknown, Tesfaye has previously used the phrase "the dawn" to describe the new era. The first single from the project, "Take My Breath", was released last week.