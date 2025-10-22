Cat Burns turns on fellow Celebrity Traitor in most tense roundtable yet

Cat Burns turned on fellow Traitor Jonathan Ross during a heated Celebrity Traitors roundtable vote.

The singer, who had previously hinted at being willing to cut loose another Traitor if they were to attract too much attention, pointed the finger at Ross when asked by actor Mark Bonnar who she suspected as not being a Faithful.

“I do think it’s kind of between you and Jonathan,” she said, gesturing at Stephen Fry, before Fry shot back: “no it’s not between us - you do know there are three [Traitors]?”

Ross had come under the closest scrutiny yet after historian David Olusoga accused him of one of the few celebrities to have the ‘audacity’ to double bluff the group over a previous murder.