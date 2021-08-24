Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died aged 80.

As a founding member of the band in 1963, he is credited with helping the Stones become one of the greatest groups in rock ‘n’ roll history.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement.

“He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”