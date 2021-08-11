Actor and musician Chet Hanks has gone on an anti-vaccine rant, telling people to “get over” Covid-19 and to “stay inside” if they’re not feeling well.

His social media tirade comes after parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson suffered serious symptoms from coronavirus in March 2020, with Hanks admitting his wife had a “tough time”.

“I’ve never had Covid. They ain’t sticking me with that m*****f***ing needle. It’s the m*****f***ing flu. Get over it,” Chet said.

He then suggested those who are sick or vulnerable should “stay inside” because he’s tired of “working around” those in danger.