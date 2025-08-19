Colin Farrell stars as gambling addict in new film from Conclave director

Watch Colin Farrell portray a gambling addict in the trailer for a new Netflix film from the director of Conclave.

Released on Tuesday (19 August), the preview for “Ballad of a Small Player” shows Farrell’s character, Lord Doyle, getting ready for a night out in Macau, often dubbed the “Las Vegas of Asia”, before he hits the casinos.

A synopsis of the film, directed by Edward Berger, reads: “When his past and his debts start to catch up with him, a high-stakes gambler laying low in Macau encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation.”

The thriller will be released in select US theatres on 15 October, hitting the UK two days later and dropping on the streaming giant on 29 October.