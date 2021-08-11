Conan O'Brien has shut down rumours he is retiring from show business in the wake of his TBS show “Conan” wrapping up after nearly 11 years.

The 58-year-old comedian told Variety: "Since I left Late Night, I've people on the street saying 'congratulations on your retirement.

"They have no idea that I'm as far from retired as you could possibly imagine."

O'Brien is currently focusing on his podcast network which he launched in 2018 and now hosts 11 different shows.

He remains tight-lipped after announcing he will be moving to a weekly variety show on HBO Max.