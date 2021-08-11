David Schwimmer has denied claims he is dating former costar Jennifer Aniston following the Friends Reunion.

Rumours have suggested TV's favourite on again off again couple have been "spending time together" at Aniston’s LA mansion after the special “stirred up feelings” for them both.

The claim comes after both Aniston and Schwimmer, during the Friends cast’s reunion in June, revealed they had an off-screen romantic interest while shooting the hit sitcom in the 1990s.

However, Schwimmer’s reps have said there is “no truth” to the rumours of a romance.