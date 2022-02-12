DC unveils first look at Black Adam and Aquaman 2 in Super Bowl ad

DC Comics has unveiled the first look at Black Adam and Aquaman 2 in a new Super Bowl advert.

In a video released on social media ahead of the big game, Warner Bros has given a look at their 2022 line-up which includes The Batman, The Flash, and the first look at The Rock’s Black Adam.

In the never-before-seen footage, Dwayne Johnson takes center stage as the comic book villain with Pierce Brosnan playing fan-favorite character Doctor Fate.

