Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Culture

Eurovision superfan shares enthusiasm for Glasgow to host 2023 contest

00:23

Holly Patrick | 1660323195

Eurovision superfan shares enthusiasm for Glasgow to host 2023 contest

A Eurovision superfan in Glasgow was delighted at the prospect of the city becoming the host of the 2023 contest.

The Scottish cultural hub has been shortlisted as a potential host city, alongside Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.

Though Ukraine won the 2022 contest, it was ruled that they would be unable to host the event due to Russian’s ongoing invasion.

“It’s so surreal but so incredible to think it could be in [the OVO Hydro arena] and next year I could be walking up with my ticket,” Adam Robinson told BBC News.

Sign up to our newsletters.

Up next

01:38

Warner Bros reportedly considering three options for The Flash after Ezra Miller controversies

00:54

Former Eurovision runner-up hopes Liverpool will host 2023 contest

01:00

Reading & Leeds Festival 2022: Who is headlining this year?

01:04

Diane Keaton recalls childhood dreams of Hollywood as she cements handprints

Editor's Picks

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

01:20

Heatwave: How the water shortage brought some regions to a hosepipe ban

01:27

Father of nine-month-old baby blocks Thames Water worker from leaving after having no water for 36 hours

00:34

Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half

More Editor's Picks

00:33

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

01:10

Donald Trump says his Florida residence was raided by the FBI

01:32

Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?

01:27

Olivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest moments

News

00:43

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

02:42

FBI reportedly searched for nuclear weapons-related documents at Donald Trump’s home

00:45

Volunteers rush to save stranded dolphins using buckets and towels in New Zealand

01:06

Upside-down ‘flying’ train line introduced in Chinese province

More News

02:59

CDC issues new guidelines for Covid testing and quarantine

00:57

Therese Coffey calls Good Morning Britain host’s cost of living questioning ‘insulting’

00:51

Cost of living: Expert warns energy bills could soar to £5,000 a year

01:18

Boris Johnson says UK in ‘very strong position’ amid energy crisis

US News

02:59

CDC issues new guidelines for Covid testing and quarantine

01:41

Justice Department asks court to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago estate FBI search warrant

00:33

Moment house explodes, killing 3, in Indiana

00:57

Beto O'Rourke calls voter a 'motherf***er' in fiery town hall speech on Uvalde shooting

More US News

00:31

Facebook prompts outrage by complying with US police in an abortion case

00:49

Trump’s new campaign video appears to use QAnon-themed song

00:18

Fox News host shouted down as she suggests Trump may have done something wrong

00:40

Donald Trump’s son Eric blames Biden administration for FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

More On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

02:00

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling aims to be leader as he joins London club a ‘grown adult’

00:47

England’s Georgia Stanway belts out Sweet Caroline for Bayern Munich initiation song

01:00

World Cup 2022: Fifa set to start tournament one day earlier than planned

01:37

Manchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit, says Javier Hernandez

More Sport

00:55

Illegal to Be Me: Tom Daley embarks on campaign to help LGBT+ community

00:33

Little League baseball batter consoles pitcher who hit him in the head

01:16

Tom Daley reads letter from anonymous gay Pakistani athlete in LGBT+ documentary

00:47

Serena Williams: Compton resident remembers tennis legend amid retirement annoucement

Climate

00:32

Heatwave: Sky fills with smoke as French firefighters battle blaze in Gironde

01:22

Environment Agency rescues fish as hot weather impacts animals in the UK

00:25

Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Monday

01:51

Drought officially declared across parts of UK amid continued dry spell

More Climate

01:20

Heatwave: How the water shortage brought some regions to a hosepipe ban

00:55

Heatwave: Water levels fall at Woodhead Reservoir as hot weather continues

00:29

Southern France wildfires fill skies with flames in apocalyptic scenes

01:30

Emergency services tackle wildfires in France as thousands evacuated

Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

00:42

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract

00:41

‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United

00:28

Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win

01:05

Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

More Premier League

01:08

Lampard on the relegation battle

01:00

UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea

01:00

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks

00:24

Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

03:02

Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’

10:29

Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin

02:54

Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’

More Binge or Bin

02:29

Black Bird proves that Apple TV+ is ‘winning the streaming wars’

03:20

The Terminal List is 'as silly as it sounds'

02:28

The Lazarus Project is 'actually very well written'

10:30

The Lazarus Project and The Terminal List | Binge or Bin

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

Millennial Love

49:30

Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi

00:57

Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting

01:35

Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships

31:45

Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’

More Millennial Love

01:51

‘The Food Medic’ reveals which foods to eat during your period

01:56

Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better

01:08

Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishaps

00:54

Love Island’s Yewande Biala opens up about dating as a Black woman

Lifestyle

00:48

Bear in Turkey appears to be ‘high’ after eating hallucinogenic honey

01:25

Charlie Sheen: Denise Richards reveals why she divorced actor

01:18

Perseid meteor shower: How to catch the best glimpse

01:42

‘It’s still not really sunk in’: EastEnders actor James Bye on joining Strictly Come Dancing

More Lifestyle

01:48

Vlogging pilot films world’s shortest passenger flight between Scottish islands

00:57

Balloons fill the sky after lift off at Bristol’s International Fiesta

00:33

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta returns with first mass ascent after three-year break

01:17

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalise divorce

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in