Snake slithers up Tom Read Wilson’s shorts during I’m a Celebrity challenge

A snake slithered up reality star Tom Read Wilson's shorts during the “Tents of Torment” trial on Saturday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity.

Read Wilson and Vogue Williams were demoted from their roles as camp leaders, meaning they had to participate in a trial that involved being locked in cages and surrounded by snakes.

Read Wilson sang, “I come in peace,” to the snakes as they filled his cage, with one creeping up his shorts.

“One got very friendly,” Tom explained after the rangers safely removed it.