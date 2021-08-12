Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards have been named as new permanent hosts of the long-running US quiz programme Jeopardy!

Since Alex Trebek’s death in 2020, a slew of guest presenters have taken the stage on the popular game show.

The likes of NFL star Aaron Rodgers, journalist Katie Couric and anchorman Anderson Cooper have all hosted this year, but the show has now decided to name two permanent presenters.

Programme producer Mike Richards and Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will share the duties, a statement from Sony has confirmed.