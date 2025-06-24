Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
02:06
Jessie J shares tearful update after undergoing breast cancer surgery
Singer Jessie J has shared an “honest” and tearful update with her fans after undergoing breast cancer surgery.
The 37-year-old revealed she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer in a video message to fans earlier this month.
She performed at Capital’s Summertime ball last weekend, before telling fans she will be taking some time away from the spotlight to undergo surgery.
In a video posted to Instagram on Monday (23 June), the mother-of-one shared footage of herself in hospital both before and after her operation, as she told fans: “This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours.”
