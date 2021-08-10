Jodie Comer has praised her “wonderful” Free Guy co-star Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of the film in London.

The Liverpool-born actress, 28, appears in the sci-fi comedy set in a video game world.

Killing Eve actress Comer plays Millie, also known as Molotov Girl, while Deadpool star Reynolds plays a bank teller who realises he is in a simulation.

Ahead of the film’s August 13 release, Jodie said: "What you see is what you get with Ryan."

Adding: "He's wonderful. He creates such a relaxed, fun atmosphere on set that really enables everyone to relax and do the best job.”