Jonathan Ross believes some of his fellow Celebrity Traitors stars are still “holding a grudge” against him.

The 63-year-old was a Traitor on the show alongside winner Alan Carr, and singer Cat Burns.

Appearing on the Reel Talk podcast, Ross said:“I’ve gone on record saying I struggled doing it. It was hard doing it.

“And those who’ve now seen the final, the emotions you see at the end from someone - I’m not going to name names - you can see how hard we all found it. I think everyone found it.

“It is a bit weird because there are a couple of people from in there, I’m not going to name names, who do seem to still, not hold a grudge exactly, but still seem to struggle with accepting that it was just a game.”