Kim Kardashian has shared the best advice Kanye West taught her throughout thier relationship.

Over their seven-year marriage, her estranged husband taught Kim to understand the importance of “living in the moment" and "not to care what people think".

"You don't have to please everyone as long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to," she said.

Kim added: "You have one life and you're living it for you.

“That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."