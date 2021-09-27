Nintendo announces Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo has finally revealed that a new Kirby game is in the works for the Nintendo Switch.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a 3D open-world game set in a post-apocalyptic world, which has seemingly taken inspiration from Super Mario Odyssey.

Shown during the Nintendo Direct live event, the game got an official announcement trailer to give fans a glimpse of the action.

The Kirby franchise is one of Nintendo’s most successful and regularly sees yearly releases in the form of spin-offs but this will be the first 3D mainline entry in the series.