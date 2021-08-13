Lil Nas X has confirmed he’s in a relationship and revealed that the current beau could be “the one”.

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker came out as gay two years ago, after he released his record-breaking number one hit, but his love life has remained a mystery to fans.

In an interview with 'Variety,' the 22-year-old talked about previous relationships and said “I’ve found someone special. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it, it’s just a feeling.

The identity of his current boyfriend is unknown.