The following contains major Line of Duty spoilers.

The identity of Line of Duty's shady "H" figure was revealed in the BBC progamme's series 6 finale on Sunday night.

DS Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) was snagged by AC-12 with clues found in historic paperwork showing his repeated misspelling of the word definitely.

The identity of Buckells as "H", or "The Fourth Man", was finally revealed by way of a classic AC-12 interview, as he sat and faced questioning from Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).