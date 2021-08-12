Trouble appears to be brewing in paradise in the first look at tonight's episode of Love Island.

Liberty is left feeling unnerved by Jake's behaviour while only metres away, the water engineer and Mary discuss future children.

Jake is overheard saying: "Sometimes things need to fall apart for better things to fall together."

"Certain things in my gut do not sit right,” Birmingham-born Islander Liberty tells Chloe.

"In my head, I'm thinking 'am I overthinking this?' but no, I'm just very perceptive and clued up on s**t."

Tyler appears to take the next steps with Kaz and a steamy group challenge leaves hearts racing.