Cracks appear to show in this evening's episode of Love Island.

This evening's challenge ruffles feathers as the couples find out what the public think of their relationships.

Tensions continue to rise between Liberty and Jake before they're named "the most one-sided relationship".

"I'm confused about what people are seeing, am I missing something?" Liberty asks.

Faye appears to tell Teddy she doesn't think "Jiberty" will "work on the outside" as she calls the water engineer a "showman".

Another "spicy" question sees the contestants choosing which three couples will be first to split up in the outside world.