Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make an appearance at the UN General Assembly on Nelson Mandela’s International Day on Monday 18 July.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to give a speech at the Assembly in New York to touch on the effects of climate change and world hunger.

This marks the couple’s first public appearance since the two kept a low profile at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations last month.

