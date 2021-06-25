Mumford & Sons’ lead guitarist and banjo player has announced that he is leaving the group, after he praised the controversial right-wing author Andy Ngo on Twitter. In a tweet from March, Winston Marshall described Ngo’s Unmasked - about the US political movement Antifa - as an “important book”, calling the writer a “brave man” for publishing it. The remarks were heavily criticised online, with Marshall claiming he received “tens of thousands of angry retweets and comments”.

“For me to speak about what I’ve learnt to be such a controversial issue will inevitably bring my bandmates more trouble,” he wrote.