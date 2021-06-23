Next to star in our Music Box / Out of the Box series is the extraordinary Mysie. The first artist signed to Fraser T Smith’s label 70HZ/Platoon, she has already picked up an Ivor Novello award for Rising Star and released an EP, Undertones (produced by Smith), in May.

“It’s about love and relationships and opening up people to my world,” she says of the EP. “It’s about my relationship with love itself, and wearing my heart on my sleeve”.

Now she’s back with this exquisite session, ahead of her live performance at London’s Omeara on 30 June. Don’t miss it.