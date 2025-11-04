Niall Horan refused to do one thing during his One Direction fame

Niall Horan has revealed the lengths he went to guarantee his privacy during his time in One Direction.

Appearing on The Good, The Bad & The Football on Monday (3 November), in his first podcast appearance in two years, the singer-songwriter said that for half a decade, he never ventured out in public whilst touring.

“I tried my best to try and keep things private outside of work because my whole life was very private and there were periods where I literally didn't leave, I'd say for five years, didn't leave a hotel once.”

He told hosts Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Paddy McGuinness that the band “lived in their own bubble”, and only on his recent solo tour did he explore the cities he was staying in.