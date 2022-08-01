Nichelle Nichols: Star Trek actress dies aged 89

Nichelle Nichols has died at the age of 89, her son Kyle Johnson has announced.

The actress, best known for her role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the sci-fi television series Star Trek, died of natural causes on Saturday, 30 July.

“I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Mr Johnson said.

“Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy.”

